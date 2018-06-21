Wildfire claims will top $2.5 billion, PG&E tells shareholders

Facing more than 200 lawsuits and a daunting state investigation, PG&E Corp. said Thursday it expects claims from last fall's wine country fires to exceed $2.5 billion.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the besieged utility said it will record a $2.5 billion charge against earnings for the quarter ending June 30. "This expected charge corresponds to the lower end of the range of PG&E Corporation and the utility's reasonably estimated losses, and is subject to change," the company said.
Notably, PG&E said its estimate doesn't include any potential liability from the Tubbs Fire, the most destructive of last October's fires, adding that it believes a loss from that fire isn't "probable."
Cal Fire has already blamed Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s power poles, transmission lines and other equipment for 15 of last October's fires. The state agency hasn't yet made a finding on the Tubbs fire, which killed 24 people and destroyed 5,000 homes in the area around Santa Rosa. That accounted for more than half of the 44 fatalities in what is widely considered the worst set of wildfires in California history.
PG&E has already suspended its dividend to shareholders as it braces for the onslaught of claims, a move that will save $1 billion a year. At the same time, the utility has declined to say it's at fault for the wildfires and noted in its SEC filing that it doesn't have "access to the evidence collected by Cal Fire as part of its investigation or to the investigation reports for the fires Cal Fire has referred to the county district attorneys."
Meanwhile, the utility continues to lobby the Legislature for relief. , PG&E has been trying to convince legislators to reduce its liability related to wildfires. The company and others are arguing that the deadly 2017 wildfire season was the result of climate change, and utilities should not pay the price for Mother Nature's "new normal."
