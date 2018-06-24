At least 1,000 acres burning in Shasta County, evacuations ordered

Evacuations have been ordered in Shasta County as fire crews work to contain at least five active fires in the area that had burned a total of more than 1,000 acres just west of Redding by mid-afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fires were 20 percent contained by 6:30 p.m., and were threatening 30 to 40 structures as of 4 p.m., according to battalion chief J.P. Zulliger, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Marsh Farms, Bradley Ridge and Coal Pit roads, Zulliger said. No structures have currently been damaged by the fires and no injuries have been reported, Zulliger said.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at West Valley High School on 3805 Happy Valley Rd. in Cottonwood for people affected by the evacuation orders, with volunteers on-hand to provide snacks, drinks and comfort.

Cal Fire is currently working with the Redding Fire Department to contain the fire, along with numerous other fire agencies, said Zulliger.

CHP is assisting with road closures and sheriff's deputies are assisting with evacuations, he said. At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Cal Fire tweeted that fire crews were battling multiple fires totaling 100 acres just west of Redding off Clear Creek and American roads in Shasta County.

Less than a half-hour later, Cal Fire tweeted that the total acreage had grown to 300 acres. The hot, dry north winds are exacerbating the situation, Zulliger said, adding that fire resources will likely be committed to the area for the next couple of days.

The area currently has a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning in effect, which means high heat, low humidity, strong winds and conditions that exacerbate the risk of fire, said Lynnette Round, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Northern California has been experiencing this kind of weather for the past couple days, Round said. Everyone should always be aware of weather conditions in their area, Round said, and advised people to look out for any evacuation orders when there is a fire nearby and to follow any orders they receive immediately. She said sometimes people wait too long to leave.