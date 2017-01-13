South Sacramento County levee damaged by beaver is holding up

A South Sacramento County levee that had residents bracing for a possible break Friday afternoon was holding Friday night as crews worked to complete repairs.
Emergency officials had warned that the levee could fail on Snodgrass Slough, a waterway west of I-5 and a little north of Twin Cities Road.
The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services advised residents of the area to consider evacuating and to make sure their pets and livestock were safe, said spokeswoman Laura McCasland.
Matt Robinson, a spokesman for the county Department of Water Resources, said a crew had begun working on the levee at Snodgrass Slough on Wednesday, after a levee patrol discovered that a beaver had burrowed a hole in it. The crew was shifted to the Lost Slough area Thursday night.
When workers returned to Snodgrass Slough on Friday, they found that much of their work had deteriorated and 6-foot hole had appeared in the levee, Robinson said. They worked first on the water side to shore up the levee, then moved to the land side, where they were continuing to work Friday evening.
As of about 7:30 p.m., Robinson said both the Lost Slough and Snodgrass Slough levees were holding and no other levees were posing problems.
“Things are going pretty well with the water level dropping,” he said.
Earlier, he said the levee was believed to be “in a precarious situation.”
“It’s still holding but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
Under increasing strain from the Cosumnes River, two levees have already had partial breaches in the same area. A levee on Grizzly Slough breached early Wednesday, and the Lost Slough levee suffered a breach Thursday night. The result was flooded farm fields, homes and roadways.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services announced that a shelter at the Laguna Town Hall would close at 8 p.m. Friday, but the Red Cross will remain on standby to reopen the shelter if conditions change.
