American River floods Campus Commons golf course

Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river streaming past at about 80,000 cfs on Friday, course managers had no option but to keep it closed. Only the resident Canada geese were happy with the soggy conditions and unwanted water hazards.
Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee

Water & Drought

Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.

Water & Drought

Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

Entering February 2017, the Sierra snowpack is 177 percent of normal. That’s a big difference from a few years ago – the snowpack was 25 percent of normal in 2015. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years.

Weather

Sacramento braces for megastorm

Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley are bracing for potential flooding this weekend, as a massive weather system known as an atmospheric river builds off the coast. Forecasters say that by Monday rainfall and river flows could reach totals not seen in more than a decade.

