American River floods Campus Commons golf course

Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river streaming past at about 80,000 cfs on Friday, course managers had no option but to keep it closed. Only the resident Canada geese were happy with the soggy conditions and unwanted water hazards.