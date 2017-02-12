Flood waters slowly receding in south Sacramento County

Sacramento County officials on Sunday were asking Point Pleasant residents to be patient as an evacuation order remains in place.
The county issued a flood warning for the south county area on Thursday, upgrading to an evacuation advisory Saturday morning. County spokesman Matt Robinson said some homes were affected by the flood waters, but the water level is too high for officials to get a clear assessment of the damage.
Electricity is out in the area and residents are sheltering behind a Point Pleasant church. The water is receding slowly, but “not a great clip,” Robinson said.
In the Wilton area east of Elk Grove, some roads remain closed, but an evacuation and shelter-in-place notice was lifted Saturday. Robinson said four homes were flooded there.
Green Road from Randolph Road to Jeffcott Road is closed, and Dillard Road is closed from Riley Road to Highway 99, officials said.
In the Sacramento Delta, the McCormick-Williamson Tract partially filled with water Saturday, said Ryan Luster, the Delta project manager for The Nature Conservancy. Earlier in the day, work crews had lowered a portion of the ring levee protecting the 1,600-acre North Delta island to allow for controlled flooding.
The tract is just downstream of the confluence of the Cosumnes and the Mokelumne rivers.
Officials were concerned about a potential “flood pulse” bursting the levee and sending a torrent of water downstream that would damage neighboring Staten and Tyler Islands. In 1997, a levee breach on one end allowed the tract to flood, which created pressure on the levee on the opposite side. When that levee burst, the resulting wave of water sent boats and debris downstream, causing property and structural damage to the Highway 12 bridge and other properties.
“We’re still just waiting for the Mokelumne to continue to go down,” Luster said. “Between the fact that the Mokelumne has gone down pretty quickly and that we did the work quickly,” a 1997-esque flood pulse was avoided.
