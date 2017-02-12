Lake Oroville eyes new storms expected to arrive Thursday

Water blasted down the fractured main spillway of the Oroville Dam and crested over an emergency spillway early Saturday, as a local resident described spillway flows in earlier years, when the Feather River flooded.
The Department of Water Resources said it planned to slow releases from Oroville Dam’s damaged main spillway “to prevent erosion along the north side of the spillway from compromising nearby power line towers.” The lines run to the dam’s power plant.
This aerial view of Oroville Dam shows how surging, muddy water is spilling from the fractured main spillway. Assemblyman Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, posted the video on his Facebook page with this note: "(Butte County) Sheriff (Kory) Honea took my Chief of Staff up to view the dam."
As the Feather River below the Oroville Dam spillway turned brown with silt, staff members with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife raced to transport by truck 4 million baby salmon from a downstream hatchery, fearing they would die in the thick, muddy waters.
Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.