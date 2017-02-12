Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

Water blasted down the fractured main spillway of the Oroville Dam and crested over an emergency spillway early Saturday, as a local resident described spillway flows in earlier years, when the Feather River flooded.
This aerial view of Oroville Dam shows how surging, muddy water is spilling from the fractured main spillway. Assemblyman Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, posted the video on his Facebook page with this note: "(Butte County) Sheriff (Kory) Honea took my Chief of Staff up to view the dam."
Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river streaming past at about 80,000 cfs on Friday, course managers had no option but to keep it closed. Only the resident Canada geese were happy with the soggy conditions and unwanted water hazards.
As the Feather River below the Oroville Dam spillway turned brown with silt, staff members with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife raced to transport by truck 4 million baby salmon from a downstream hatchery, fearing they would die in the thick, muddy waters.