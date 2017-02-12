Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

Sacramento Bee writer Dale Kasler seems to be the only car racing toward Oroville, as streams of cars are seen fleeing the Oroville area.
Dale Kasler The Sacramento Bee

Water & Drought

American River floods Campus Commons golf course

Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river streaming past at about 80,000 cfs on Friday, course managers had no option but to keep it closed. Only the resident Canada geese were happy with the soggy conditions and unwanted water hazards.

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon

As the Feather River below the Oroville Dam spillway turned brown with silt, staff members with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife raced to transport by truck 4 million baby salmon from a downstream hatchery, fearing they would die in the thick, muddy waters.

Editor's Choice Videos