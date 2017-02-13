Live Oak resident prepares for the worst

Live Oak resident Patrick Dustin and his family heard the evacuation notices for Sutter and Butte counties and wasted no time. The Dustin family packed up some of their personal belongings, warm clothes, checked inventory on the nearly month worth of food Patrick had stockpiled in the camping trailor for just such an emergency, then headed to a local high school, the same place they went nearly 10 year ago under the same threat of flooding.
Andy Furillo The Sacramento Bee

Water & Drought

American River floods Campus Commons golf course

Campus Commons Golf course remained closed because of flooding on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The nine-hole course next to the H Street Bridge borders the American River and is prone to water encroachment when river levels get high. With the river streaming past at about 80,000 cfs on Friday, course managers had no option but to keep it closed. Only the resident Canada geese were happy with the soggy conditions and unwanted water hazards.

Editor's Choice Videos