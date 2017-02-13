See the Oroville Dam in night vision

Approximately 188,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, the United States' tallest dam, failing and unleashing flood waters. Here's drone footage from the California Department of Water Resources taken on Feb. 11, 2017 at 4 PM.
Live Oak resident Patrick Dustin and his family heard the evacuation notices for Sutter and Butte counties and wasted no time. The Dustin family packed up some of their personal belongings, warm clothes, checked inventory on the nearly month worth of food Patrick had stockpiled in the camping trailer for just such an emergency, then headed to a local high school, the same place they went nearly 10 year ago under the same threat of flooding.
Raj Gill, a gas station clerk in Yuba City, had so much business Sunday night he couldn't leave town due to the evacuation of communities around the Oroville Dam after the spillway was threatening to collapse.
There is a plan currently in place which would hopefully plug a hole in the emergency spillway, including using helicopters dropping bags of rock into the crevasse to prevent any further erosion. Here's the loud, chaotic scene as the choppers prepare for the rock drop via @judywbrandt on Twitter.