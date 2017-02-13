Cal Expo opened as a shelter

Jim Eversole and his wife, Barbara, talk about their evacuation from the Oroville area to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, February 13, 2017. They were evacuated under threat of flooding after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway.
Andy Furillo
The Sacramento Bee
Paula Gillock, 53, waits in line for breakfast at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. She left her home in Gridley and slept in her car with her cat Mimi. Residents were evacuated from the possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
Kenneth Huskey, 70, of Oroville sorts through his belongings at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. Residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
Luke Acosta, 14, and his dog , Skinny, slept in the back of his family’s pickup truck last night at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. Residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
Todd Remocal of Biggs eats breakfast on the hood of his truck at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. He and his wife Kelly, 52, slept in their vehicle with their three dogs last night, Residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
Paula Gillock, 53, waits in line for breakfast at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. She left her home in Gridley and slept in her car with her cat Mimi. Residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
Oroville residents Katherine March, 63, and her daughter Penny Conn, 48, wait in line for a hot meal at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Chico, Calif. Residents were evacuated from the area due to fears of a possible failure of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
James and Joanna Watt of Oroville take shelter in the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Evacuees line up to take shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Residents of the Cottage Guest Home in Oroville are evacuated to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Evacuees take shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Donald Backovich, 15 of Oroville with his mom, Rebecca, and sister, Megan, tries to sleep at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Robyn Vandervort and her son Ano, 9, evacuated Oroville and take shelter in their card at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Vera Constanza and her husband Abdullah comfort each other inside of the shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Grace Moxley keeps warm with ear muffs inside of the shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Dustin Springer and his mom Deanne Ginther evacuated from Oroville and plan to spend the night in their car at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
CHP officer Ken Weckman directs traffic on Hwy 70 as residents evacuate Marysville because of a possible failure of the spillways at the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Marysville, Calif.
Traffic is backed up on Hwy 70 as residents evacuate Marysville because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Marysville, Calif.
