Water & Drought

February 13, 2017 12:54 PM

Cal Expo opened as a shelter

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

Cal Expo will shelter Oroville-area residents who need a place to stay.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter with assistance from the California Conservation Corps. Heath Wakelee, spokesman for the Red Cross’ Gold Country Region, said Cal Expo will take people in RVs as well. It opened at noon Monday.

Supplies are pouring in from Los Angeles and Reno, Wakelee said. Five thousand cots, 10,000 blankets and 15,000 toiletry kits are on their way, he said.

“This has been elevated now to a national event, so we have people flying in from all over the country with a lot of experience with large-scale events,” he said.

Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

Yuba City evacuee Merida Lozano waits at the Yolo County Fairgrounds for word that it is safe to return home. She and many others have been displaced by evacuations after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway. Monday, February 13, 2017.

Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Related content

Water & Drought

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos