American Red Cross operates shelter at Cal Expo

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher was on the scene at Oroville Dam as crews worked to fortify the emergency spillway. Boulders were being dumped into the heavily eroded spillway by truck and helicopter.
A day after more than 160,000 Northern California residents were evacuated as the the Oroville Dam spillway was on the verge of failure, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the events should be a wake-up call to the state about deferred maintenance.
"When you talk about small cities that have been evacuated ... ultimately it could have been avoided," Newsom said Monday while visiting the Yolo County Fairgrounds, one of several evacuation centers.
The Butte County sheriff, appearing with officials from Cal Fire and the Department of Water Resources on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, said that a rumored lifting of the evacuation order that followed problems with Oroville Dam's emergency spillway was incorrect. The state officials also provided status updates.
Video images recorded from the air on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, show the chewed-up and denuded route taken by water coming over Oroville Dam's emergency spillway when damage to the main spillway required the first-ever use of the alternative path.
Standing next to the Feather River where it roars through downtown Oroville, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean pointed out the danger presented by the exceptionally high flows, resulting from the extraordinary yet necessary releases from Lake Oroville through the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.
Jim Eversole and his wife, Barbara, talk about their evacuation from the Oroville area to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, February 13, 2017. They were evacuated under threat of flooding after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway.
After braving 2-1/2 drives to avoid potential flooding near Marysville, 650 people at the Nevada County Fairgrounds await word on when they can return home after threats from damage at the Oroville Dam spillway. The Red Cross is operating the shelter. Monday, February 13, 2017.
Yuba City evacuee Merida Lozano waits at the Yolo County Fairgrounds for word that it is safe to return home. She and many others have been displaced by evacuations after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway. Monday, February 13, 2017.