Water & Drought

February 15, 2017 1:14 PM

Satellite image shows Oroville Dam spillway before and after the break

 
Here are satellite images from before and after the Oroville Dam spillway break, from April 2015 (top) and Feb. 13, 2017 (below). / Google Earth DigitalGlobe

Related content

Water & Drought

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos