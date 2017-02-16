Tyler Island, Walnut Grove evacuation advisory lifted

Sacramento County officials announced Thursday afternoon that the evacuation advisory for Tyler Island and the eastern portion of Walnut Grove had been lifted.
Repairs to the levee in Tyler Island have been completed and residents were cleared to return to their homes, according to a county news release.
Residents were advised to be cautious, and to be alert to flooded roadways and road closures. Although some roads may no longer be flooded, flood water may have damaged roads, the news release said. A list of current road closures is available online, at www.sacdot.com/closures/pages/default.aspx.
The news release also noted that flood waters may have contaminated private septic systems, water wells and other small water systems. Residents who suspect their systems have been contaminated are advised not to drink flood-contaminated well water, to disinfect the water well system with bleach and not to use the septic system until flood water has drained lower than the tank.
Additional information is available by calling the Sacramento County Environmental Compliance Division at 916-875-8400 or online at www.emd.saccounty.net/DisasterResponse/Pages/ConsumerDisaster.aspx.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
