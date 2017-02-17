Water & Drought

February 17, 2017 10:17 AM

Lake Berryessa’s ‘Glory Hole’ spilling over – first time since ’06

By Jessica Hice and Robin Opsahl

Lake Berryessa’s “Glory Hole” is spilling over for the first time since 2006, showcasing the funnel-shaped spillway.

This year’s record rains have filled the lake nearly to the brim. As of 6 a.m. Friday, the lake’s water elevation was at 440 feet, said Janet Sierzputowski, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Peter Kilkus, editor and publisher of the Lake Berryessa News, said the lake is a popular destination for boating and fishing. The area lost a lot of business during the drought, but they hope to draw in more crowds with the spillover.

