Communities along Cosumnes River brace for more storms

Wilton, Point Pleasant and other locations south of Elk Grove are the places most likely to flood in Sacramento County as storms continue through next week, the county’s emergency services chief said Friday.
Wilton and other locations along the Cosumnes River have received some of the most significant damage during storms this year, said Steve Cantelme of the Office of Emergency Services. Point Pleasant, which is was evacuated due to flooding earlier this month, could experience more flooding next week.
In addition to being in a low-lying part of the county, the Cosumnes River has become more flood prone because of extensive levee damage caused by this year’s storms, he said.
Reclamation District 800, which is responsible for levee safety on the Cosumnes between Jackson Highway and Highway 99, estimates it is in need of $13 million in levee repairs, said Mark Hite of the district’s Board of Trustees. Much of the damage occurred in storms this year.
Levees have severe erosion and major boils, which is caused by seepage under the levees, he said.
He said the levees are designed to handle floods of a magnitude that happen once every 10 years.
“We have exceeded that five times in the last four weeks and we’re about to have a sixth,” he said.
The district this week completed repairs on five levee sections, at a cost of about $250,000, which is more than a year’s worth of its revenue. The district hopes to get more funding as part of a request for federal disaster funds, Hite said.
A series of storms that started Thursday night are expected to worsen early next week. Flooding in the south part of the county could happen Monday or Tuesday, Cantelme said.
High winds are expected to aggravate the problems because they can cause levee damage, he said.
Cantelme recommends that residents closely follow weather reports and river levels and be prepared to possibly evacuate if they live near the Cosumnes River.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
