Flooding on I-5 near Maxwell and Williams, Calif.

Flood water crosses over Interstate 5 backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif.
Tina Dry mops up water and mud that seeped into her family diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Kim Troughton, right, and her daughter Tina Dry mop up water and mud that seeped into their family cafe and diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Jesse Troughton sits inside his family cafe and diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Barr Torrens, 5, plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and water-runoff flooded much of Maxwell. Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
A flooded Interstate 5 snarled traffic for miles on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Colusa County, Calif.
Area storms brought flood-level water to the streets of Maxwell, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
