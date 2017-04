See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow

"What a difference 2 years makes!" writes Jimmy Griffin, the resident who produced this impressive video, on his Facebook page. The video shows the dramatic increase of water on the Truckee River during the 2017 winter in Lake Tahoe, California, compared to 2015. It was a record-breaking year with over 700 inches of snow and 89.7 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley.