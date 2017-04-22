Truckee River out of Lake Tahoe has strongest flows since 2006, prompting advisory

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Singer Lauren Wakefield kicks off March for Science, and Doris Matsui speaks in Sacramento Pause 0:42 Slayer rocks Aftershock music festival 3:33 DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall 0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville 1:29 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

"What a difference 2 years makes!" writes Jimmy Griffin, the resident who produced this impressive video, on his Facebook page. The video shows the dramatic increase of water on the Truckee River during the 2017 winter in Lake Tahoe, California, compared to 2015. It was a record-breaking year with over 700 inches of snow and 89.7 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley. Jimmy Griffin Music: bensound.com