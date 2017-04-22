Water & Drought

April 22, 2017 2:18 PM

Truckee River out of Lake Tahoe has strongest flows since 2006, prompting advisory

The Associated Press

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood advisory for a section of the Truckee River where it flows out of Lake Tahoe.

Water managers increased the flows out of the lake Friday at the dam at Tahoe City, due to the near-record snowpack in the Tahoe Basin.

The weather service says minor flooding is expected along the river from Tahoe to Squaw Creek near the Squaw Valley ski resort.

Bike paths and low-lying areas may become covered with water.

The service says it should be the highest flows that section of the river has seen since 2006.

The advisory remains in effect through 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

Entering April 2017, the Sierra snowpack is 164 percent of normal. That’s a big difference from a few years ago – the snowpack was 6 percent of normal in on March 29, 2015. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years.

Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

Official word on April snowpack: 164% of average, or 46 inches of melted water

On Thursday, March 30, 2017 the state recorded 94 inches of snow at the Phillips Station off Highway 50 in the Sierra. Melted down, that would be the equivalent of 46 inches of water. The readings represent 183 percent of the long-term average at that particular measuring station. Statewide, the Sierra snowpack is 164 percent of average.

 

Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

Over the years, the California Department of Water Resources has conducted snow surveys to measure snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Frank Gehrke and his crews have trekked to the spots to do the measuring most of the years. Here is a look at the snow survey since 1958. The measurement usually happens at the Phillips Station meadow in El Dorado County in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, although one set of photos shows the survey spot at Tenaya Lake in Yosemite National Park and California Highway 120. Photos from California Department of Water Resources.

Video created by David Caraccio Photos from California Department of Water Resources

 

