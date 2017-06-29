Climate change and California's water supply

Oroville Dam’s main flood control spillway cracked in two Feb. 7, leaving an enormous chasm that hindered water releases and eventually triggered the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents. On Wednesday, July 7, 2017, state officials said they’re making good progress on phase 1 of the spillway’s reconstruction, which will last through 2018. In this video, Kiewit, the company charged with repairing the Lake Oroville spillway, begins pouring concrete in the lower section of the chute onto recently cleaned rock.