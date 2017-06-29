Climate change and California's water supply

A Delta water district fights salinity. The problem will worsen as ocean level rises, threatening Delta water quality and statewide water supplies.
Dale Kasler The Sacramento Bee
A bridge over Green Creek in Bridgeport, Calif., was damaged on June 20, 2017, after flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Reno, who said that high temperatures were contributing to rapid snowmelt in high-elevation basins. The nearby Twin Lakes Resort posted footage of the bridge damage to Instagram, commenting: “Green Creek, once that little trickle, is now strong enough to rip apart the bridge.”

Oroville Dam’s main flood control spillway cracked in two Feb. 7, leaving an enormous chasm that hindered water releases and eventually triggered the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents. On Wednesday, July 7, 2017, state officials said they’re making good progress on phase 1 of the spillway’s reconstruction, which will last through 2018. In this video, Kiewit, the company charged with repairing the Lake Oroville spillway, begins pouring concrete in the lower section of the chute onto recently cleaned rock.

Department of Water Resources tests the siren at Oroville Dam spillway on Friday, June 2, 2017 at noon. Future tests will happen the first Friday of every month. The new siren was installed to replace the one that was lost in February as water flowed down the emergency spillway. Repairs on the spillway are continuing with the goal of having it operational by the rain season.

The Department of Water Resources are using controlled blasting methods to break up intact rock on the slopes along the damaged gated flood control spillway at Oroville Dam. Crews report they're a week ahead of schedule, which is important with a wet season deadline that's just months away.

