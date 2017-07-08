More Videos

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway 1:40

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway

Pause
Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

See Oroville Dam spillway repair progress this week

Department of Water Resrouces
Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway

Water & Drought

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway

Crews continue laying roller-compacted concrete in the middle of the Lake Oroville spillway, filling the erosion area to connect the upper and lower chutes in this update on the repairs at the dam. The state Department of Water Resources said last month that reconstruction of the spillway is on track to reach a Nov. 1 deadline.

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Water & Drought

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Repairs continue at Oroville Dam. Anchors are placed, side walls are framed, and the first structural slab erected on the upper spillway. On February 7, 2017, dam operators released a gusher of water down the spillway to reduce water levels at Lake Oroville. The heavy flows coming down the spillway apparently exploited weak points in the concrete, and one section of the concrete chute was lifted up, creating a giant crater underneath. The spillway is now under repair in a race to finish before the next rainy season.

Fly over the Oroville Dam spillway as repair works continues into September

Water & Drought

Fly over the Oroville Dam spillway as repair works continues into September

Oroville Dam spillway construction is progressing at a fast pace, according to the Department of Water Resources, as large volumes of concrete are placed in multiple areas of the flood control spillway throughout the day. The large void in the central area of the chute, shown in this video posted Sept. 2, 2017, is being filled with roller-compacted concrete, while leveling concrete is poured in the upper chute.

Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017)

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017)

Steel beams are installed for the upper spillway walls at Oroville Dam during the week of August 22, 2017 in this video showing progress of the repair work. Roller-compacted concrete continues going in on the middle spillway. Crews also prepare the area between the upper and lower chute for the concrete by filling the crevasses with dental concrete. Rebar mats are set for structural concrete on the lower spillway.

Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway

Water & Drought

Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway

As work continues on the Lake Oroville Dam spillways (Aug. 8, 2017), concrete is poured into 30- to 80-foot holes to create the underground cut-off wall downslope of the emergency spillway. Crews continue to assemble and erect electrical towers to reroute power lines away from the spillway. Rebar is installed for the upper spillway walls and structural concrete, concrete is poured and graded, and more stay-forms are installed.