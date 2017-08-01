California tosses drinking water limit on ‘Erin Brockovich’ chemical. Here’s what she thinks

California’s water agency Tuesday agreed to eliminate the cap on hexavalent chromium in drinking water, the toxic chemical made famous in the movie “Erin Brockovich.”
The State Water Resources Control Board said it removed the cap after a Sacramento judge ruled in May that its regulation was invalid. Spokesman Andrew DiLuccia said the board would begin work quickly on a new version of the regulation, although the process generally takes 18 to 24 months.
The decision doesn’t mean there are no limits on hexavalent chromium, also known as chrome 6. The state’s less-stringent maximum ceiling for total chromium remains in place, including chrome 6 and a chemical called trivalent chromium. Trivalent chromium isn’t considered toxic.
Chrome 6, a heavy metal, can cause cancer with long-term exposure. It is found in varying amounts in water districts all over the state.
The regulation on chrome 6 was tossed because the Department of Public Health, which established the rule in 2014, didn’t consider whether it was economically feasible for local water agencies to comply.
Erin Brockovich, the Southern California environmental activist and subject of the acclaimed 2000 movie, said Wednesday she wasn’t surprised by the decision. The department “did a sloppy job” in 2014 by ignoring the feasibility issue, she said in a Facebook post. “We told them then what they were doing was wrong.”
However, she said she believes the water board, which now has jurisdiction over the regulations, will set a ceiling on chrome 6 that will stand up. She urged the board to make the rule even stricter than before.
Andria Ventura, toxic program manager for Oakland advocacy group Clean Water Action, said the decision “puts millions of Californians at risk,” although she said she’s pleased that the state will begin establishing a new regulation right away.
Ventura called chrome 6 “a terrible toxin.”
California in 2014 became the first state in the nation to issue a drinking water standard for chrome 6, setting a maximum concentration of 10 parts per billion. Water agencies have been scrambling to comply, although the Legislature in 2015 passed a law giving them until 2020 to develop a plan to meet the new standard.
The regulation was challenged in court by the California Manufacturers and Technology Association and the Solano County Taxpayers Association. They argued that the 10 parts per billion standard was too costly for many water systems.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Christopher Krueger agreed, ruling May 5 that state officials failed to consider economic feasibility in setting the rule. In his May 5 decision, he directed the state to reconsider the regulations with cost in mind. He added that the state could decide to reinstate the 10 parts per billion regulation, but would have to show that it did so with economic feasibility in mind.
The manufacturers association said it was pleased that the standard has been removed.
“Especially some of the small water systems ... simply can’t absorb the cost to get to 10 parts per billion,” said Gino DiCaro, spokesman for the manufacturers.
He said the city of Dixon, for instance, estimated it would cost each ratepayer $420 a year to comply with the standard. Chrome 6 is found in Dixon’s water supply at levels of 20 parts per billion.
DiCaro said the manufacturers look forward to working with the state on establishing a revised regulation.
The state maximum for total chromium, including chrome 6 and the nontoxic trivalent chromium, remains in place at 50 parts per billion.
Chrome 6 was at the center of “Erin Brockovich,” the movie about a single mother in Southern California who fought Pacific Gas and Electric Co. over the chemical’s presence in the city of Hinkley’s water supply. Chrome 6 was found in Hinkley’s groundwater in concentrations as high as 580 parts per billion.
Actress Julia Roberts won an Oscar portraying the Brockovich.
Brockovich herself has become a celebrated activist and environmental consultant. Two years ago, for instance, she helped lead protests after the city of Stockton introduced chloramines, a compound of chlorine and ammonia, to disinfect its municipal water.
