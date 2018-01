Oroville Dam in Northern California is the tallest dam in the United States at 770 feet. In this flyover showing the continuing repair work on the dam's spillway, you can see just how enormous the structure is. In February 2017, the main and emergency spillways failed, leading to the evacuation of 188,000 people living near the dam. Repairs are expected to exceed $500 million. The project is on schedule to finish pouring concrete on the main spillway by Nov. 1, 2017.