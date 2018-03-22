Water-line break prompts boil-water advisory for El Dorado Hills area

A boil-water advisory is in effect for El Dorado Irrigation District customers in the Salmon Falls and El Dorado Hills areas due to a break in a water line.
The advisory was announced at 11 a.m. Thursday and remained in effect at 2:30 p.m Repair work was being performed in the Salmon Falls Road area, with no estimated time for completion, according to a district news release.
Customers are advised to boil water or use bottled water until they receive a phone call or email notification that the advisory has been lifted.
Water should be boiled for at least one minute, then cooled for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth and personal hygiene, the news release says. Residents are advised not to use ice from automatic ice makers or to rely on commercial water filtration systems.
Never miss a local story.
For more information, call the district at 530-642-4000 or email billing@eid.org.
Comments