California drinking water tax dies in budget compromise

A proposed tax on California's drinking water, designed to clean up contaminated water for thousands of Californians, was abandoned by Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders Friday as part of the compromise on the state budget.
Lawmakers and Brown's office scrapped the "Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Act" and instead proposed spending $28.5 million in general fund dollars for testing and emergency relief on contaminated wells and septic systems.
The tax would have raised an estimated $140 million a year to address a massive statewide problem. About 360,000 Californians are served by water systems that violate state standards for nitrates, arsenic, uranium and other pollutants, according to a recent McClatchy investigation. The issue is concentrated in the San Joaquin Valley, although at least one supplier in 38 of the state's 58 counties is out of compliance.
Aides to Brown had no immediate comment. The abandonment of the proposed tax was disclosed in a Legislative Budget Conference Committee report released Friday, soon after the governor's office announced that a deal had been reached with legislative leaders on a new budget.
Residents would have been taxed 95 cents a month, or $11.40 a year, to raise about $110 million a year for cleanup. Agriculture would have contributed another $30 million a year through fees on fertilizer purchases and feedlot and dairy production.
The bill was opposed by the Association of California Water Agencies, which represents more than 400 urban water suppliers, and it became clear that finding the two-thirds super-majority needed to impose the tax was proving difficult in an election year.
Voters in Southern California on Tuesday recalled state Sen. Josh Newman, D-San Dimas, after opponents ran a campaign that highlighted his vote for a new gas tax last year. In a budget conference committee meeting earlier this week, legislators expressed skepticism that voters would embrace the new tax.
Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, for instance, noted that taxpayers in his district were coping with recently increased water rates. He believed they would oppose a new fee for safe drinking water in another part of the state.
"They're going to spend a dollar a month to (go) where, Eureka? Nothing against Eureka, but I doubt people know where that is," he said.
