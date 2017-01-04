Obama moves to speed up Delta tunnels project

The Obama administration acted Wednesday to speed up federal environmental reviews on California’s controversial Delta tunnels project, saying the project is needed “to help address the effects of drought and climate change on California’s water supply and imperiled wildlife.”
With barely two weeks left before President Barack Obama leaves office, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell issued an order directing agency officials to complete a preliminary environmental review sometime this month. However, a final review wouldn’t occur until April, when President-elect Donald Trump occupies the White House.
She also ordered aides to work with California officials on plans aimed at boosting populations of two endangered fish species whose fates are critical to operations in the Delta: the Delta smelt and the winter-run Chinook salmon.
Jewell’s order creates a sense of urgency for the $15.5 billion tunnels project, which has been championed by Gov. Jerry Brown as a remedy for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta’s multiple woes. “Today’s action tracks closely with the state’s multi-pronged water action plan and commits the federal government to a timely review of the California WaterFix project,” Brown said in a prepared statement, using the official name for the tunnels plan. “This state-federal partnership is what’s needed to improve water reliability for residents and farmers and protect vulnerable ecosystems.”
State officials released the final environmental impact statement for the project last month and announced they want to break ground in 2018. But the project can’t go forward until federal environmental agencies issue a declaration that the project can operate without violating the Endangered Species Act. State officials have been hoping the feds would give their blessing before Obama leaves office.
The Delta is the hub of California’s north-to-south water system. Giant pumping stations operated by the federal and state governments deliver billions of gallons of water from the Tracy area to Southern California and the arid San Joaquin Valley.
Pumping frequently is curtailed because of concerns over the smelt and other species. Brown’s plan would divert a portion of the Sacramento River’s supply to a point upstream, near Courtland, and ship it to the Tracy pumps via a pair of underground tunnels. By altering water flows in the estuary, Brown’s aides say the tunnels would reduce harm to fish and enable pumping to proceed more reliably.
Even if the tunnels get built, increasingly stringent environmental proposals being weighed by state officials would mean that less water, on average, would be pumped to areas south of the Delta. Because of that, irrigation district officials have voiced skepticism about their willingness to pay for the tunnels, which would increase the cost of their water.
At the same time, a controversial law just signed by Obama is aimed at increasing the amounts of water shipped south. Another major uncertainty is Trump, who has said he wants to see more water for farmers.
