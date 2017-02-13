Levee breach forces evacuation of Tyler Island in Delta; unrelated to Oroville

Sacramento County are advising residents in the Tyler Island area south of Walnut Grove to evacuate due to a levee breach, officials said Monday.
There are about 20 homes in the area, said Sacramento County Water Resources spokesman Matt Robinson. Tyler Island is protected by a ring levee.
The county expects imminent failure of the North Fork Mokelumne River levee, according to the National Weather Service.
The evacuation is unrelated to concerns about the Oroville Dam emergency spillway that has forced evacuations in cities along the Feather River.
On Saturday, crews lowered a portion of the ring levee on the McCormack-Williamson Tract north of Tyler Island to allow for controlled flooding. Officials said Sunday the tract appeared partially full.
Officials were concerned about a potential “flood pulse” bursting the McCormack-Williamson levee and sending a torrent of water downstream that would damage neighboring Staten and Tyler Islands.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
