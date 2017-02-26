Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Delta bridge inspections scheduled
Bridges in three counties in the Delta will have partial closures or slowed traffic beginning Monday for maintenance inspections.
Motorists should expect delays and may want to try another route, according to the state Department of Transportation. The bridges affected in Sacramento, Solano and Contra Costa counties:
▪ The Isleton Bridge on Highway 160 will have a lane closure and one-way traffic controls in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
▪ The Three-Mile Slough Bridge on Highway 160 will have a lane closure and one-way traffic controls in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
▪ The Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 will not have lane closures, but motorists may experience inspection-related bridge slow-downs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Superintendent search is subject of town hall
The Sacramento City Unified School District will hold the second of seven town-hall meetings tonight seeking resident input in its superintendent search.
The meeting is 6 to 8 p.m. at Hiram Johnson High School, 6879 14th Ave. Board representatives and district staff are to discuss the desired qualities of a superintendent.
For additional meetings or to take the district’s online survey regarding the search, go to www.scusd.edu/superintendent-search.
Regional Transit to hear major agency initiatives
The Regional Transit board this evening will hear an outline of the agency’s major initiatives for the next several years, including route-optimization plans, fiscal challenges and performance objectives.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the RT Auditorium, 1400 29th St., Sacramento, and is accessible by light rail to the 29th Street Station and via bus routes 38, 67 and 68.
CNN journalist is featured speaker
Journalist Fareed Zakaria appears at Community Center Theater as part of the Sacramento Speakers Series. He is host of CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” a show providing commentary and conversation about global challenges.
Zakaria is a contributing editor to The Washington Post and The Atlantic and author of several New York Times bestsellers. The 8 p.m. show is open only to subscription holders.
