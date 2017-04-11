Will Brown talk Delta tunnels with Trump’s top land and dam manager?

President Donald Trump’s top land and dam manager will meet Thursday with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans on discussing water, fire, infrastructure and conservation with Brown before heading to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks on Thursday and Friday, said Interior spokesman Heather Swift in an email.

It’s not clear whether Brown’s office extended the invite or the other way around. Swift said she didn’t know and Brown’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Zinke’s U.S. Department of the Interior oversees the federal agencies that manage national parks, mines, wildlife refuges, dams and water projects, Indian affairs and The Bureau of Land Management.

Zinke’s Bureau of Reclamation and Fish and Wildlife Service will play a critical role in determining whether Brown’s controversial project to burrow two massive tunnels beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta gets regulatory approval from the federal government.