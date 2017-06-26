‘Huge milestone’ for Delta tunnels – feds say they won’t push fish over the brink

The Delta tunnels got a crucial green light Monday from two federal agencies, whose scientists said they’ve determined that the controversial project can co-exist with the endangered fish that inhabit the waters of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

In a pair of long-awaited decisions, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said the $15.5 billion tunnels aren’t likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the Delta smelt, Chinook salmon, steelhead and other threatened species.

“Our staff have worked diligently with our partners to make certain, through a robust scientific and technical analysis, that this project conserves listed species,” said Barry Thom, regional administration at the fisheries service, which is in charge of protecting salmon. A spokesman said the Fish & Wildlife Service, which protects the smelt, was expected to issue a similar finding.

The lengthy documents, known as biological opinions, represent a pivotal point for the project, which would burrow a pair of 35-mile-long tunnels beneath the Delta in an effort to re-engineer the way water flows through the fragile estuary. Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration says the tunnels would improve conditions for the fish. That would allow the federal and state pumping stations in the south Delta to deliver water more reliably to the 19 million Southern Californians and hundreds of San Joaquin Valley farmers who depend on it.

“It’s a huge milestone,” said Jeff Kightlinger, general manager of the influential Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supports the tunnels.

The release of the biological opinions means the environmental reviews of the project are essentially over. The state completed its environmental sign-off in December.

Environmental groups, Delta farmers and other opponents, however, said they will continue to fight the project – most likely in court. They argue that the tunnels actually would worsen the Delta’s ecosystem, degrade critical fish habitats and amount to a Southern California water grab. The biological opinions could represent the point at which litigation begins.

“As far as the Delta folks go, it is a fight to the death,” said Stockton lawyer George Hartmann, who represents south Delta farmers. Hartmann said he and other lawyers will try to sue the project to a standstill.

“That’s Plan A,” Hartmann said. “There’s nothing else we can really do but fight it.”

Even with the near certainty of litigation, the tunnels project is clearly gaining momentum after a decade in the planning stages. Kightlinger said preliminary construction work could begin next year. Actual digging of the tunnels would begin in 2021, he said. Construction is expected to take ten years.

Until recently, the project appeared to be in limbo. Farm irrigation districts in the San Joaquin Valley, which would share the costs with Metropolitan, have been reluctant to commit. Although farmers have been frustrated with limits on water deliveries because of environmental restrictions in the Delta, they’ve been uncertain on whether the tunnels would represent their salvation. Brown’s administration says the tunnels won’t necessarily mean more water but will allow the pumps to operate with fewer interruptions for fish.

Now the water agencies, under prodding from Brown’s office, have pledged to vote in September on whether to pay for the project.

The pumping stations near Tracy are so powerful, they can reverse the flow of the San Joaquin River at a crucial point, putting fish in harm’s way. By diverting a portion of the Sacramento River’s flow upstream at Courtland, and routing the water to the pumps through the tunnels, Brown’s administration says the project would eliminate most of the “reverse flow” problem.

Other regulatory hurdles remain. The State Water Resources Control Board is in the middle of months of hearings on whether the project would harm water users and the environment. Nonetheless, Kightlinger said the planning for the tunnels can go forward even before the water board makes its decision.

He and other experts said they believe the project could even survive litigation. Although tunnels opponents will undoubtedly seek court injunctions blocking the project, Kightlinger said a judge might allow the project to proceed but could order modifications.

“I think there is the potential to go either way, depending on a number of variables,” said Jennifer Harder, a water-law expert at the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento. “There are circumstances under which the project may go forward, and those may exist here.”

She said judges wouldn’t necessarily decide whether the project is a good idea or not. Rather, they would rule on whether the agencies in the project made reasonable decisions based on the evidence. “If that evidence supports the agency’s decision, the court doesn’t get to say whether it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”