Follow the money – Delta tunnels foes try new strategy

Opponents of the Delta tunnels proposal, struggling to kill the controversial project on environmental grounds, are now trying to undermine the plan’s financial structure.

Six environmental groups filed court papers late Thursday attempting to derail the state Department of Water Resources’ plans to bankroll the tunnels with billions of dollars in bond financing. The groups said bonds can’t be issued because the tunnels violate California environmental laws and because the project has received illegal subsidies from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The challenge comes as the $17 billion tunnels project, known formally as California WaterFix, enters a critical phase. The board of Westlands Water District, the farm-water agency whose participation in the project is considered crucial to its success, is tentatively scheduled to vote next Tuesday on whether to pay for its approximately $3.5 billion share of the tunnels. Other major water purchasers plan to make their decisions in late September or early October.

Tunnels foes so far have had little success fighting the project. In late July, Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration gave the tunnels its official blessing, saying WaterFix complies with the California Environmental Quality Act and won’t harm fish, wildlife or humans. Dozens of environmental groups, plus government agencies in the Delta region and greater Sacramento, promptly challenged that finding in court, but experts say those lawsuits are a long shot to block the tunnels.

It’s unclear whether tunnels opponents can wreck the project’s financing, either.

DWR filed a lawsuit in late July against “all persons interested in the matter” of the tunnels financing, in Sacramento Superior Court. The suit, known as a “bond validation action,” is designed to establish that DWR has the authority to issue bonds to pay for WaterFix. The tunnels project are designed to improve water deliveries to State Water Project contractors and customers of the Central Valley Project, a parallel system run by the U.S. government. Those contractors would repay the debt over the next several decades.

The environmental groups’ court filing is a response to the state’s bond suit. The groups say DWR can’t issue the bonds in part because federal officials revealed last week that project received an improper $50 million subsidy from the Bureau of Reclamation. The U.S. Department of the Interior’s inspector general said the money was spent helping Central Valley Project contractors, such as Westlands, plan the tunnels project.

In their court filing Thursday, the environmental group says the subsidy violates the state Delta Reform Act, which requires that all costs of the project be paid by those receiving water. They also say financing can’t go forward while the environmental lawsuits already pending haven’t been resolved. Environmental lawsuits in California can take years.

The groups are Friends of the River, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club California, Restore the Delta, Center for Food Safety and Planning and Conservation League.

But even if the environmental groups succeed in defeating DWR’s ability to sell bonds, the project wouldn’t necessarily die. South-of-Delta water agencies are considering forming a joint powers authority, or JPA, that could take ownership of the project and handle the financing responsibilities.

“If DWR does not have the (bond) authority, a process would be established leading to the potential conveyance of interest in the project to the Finance JPA,” the staff of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California wrote in a recent memo to its board. Metropolitan’s board plans to vote Oct. 10 whether to pay for its roughly one-fourth share of the tunnels.

The tunnels represent Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to improve the Delta’s fragile eco-system and improve the reliability of water deliveries to Metropolitan, Westlands and other south-of-Delta contractors.

The state and federal pumps, located near Tracy in the south Delta, often have to be throttled back to protect fish populations whose numbers have been decimated by decades of pumping. That allows water to flow to the ocean, leaving less for delivery to the south-of-Delta customers. Brown’s administration says the tunnels, by diverting a portion of the Sacramento River’s flow at Courtland and piping it underground to the Tracy pumps, would improve how water courses through the estuary and help protect fish.