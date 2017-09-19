Farming district says it won’t pay for Delta tunnels in a vote that could kill the project

More Videos 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go Pause 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 2:00 After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 1:05 'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:39 Jackknifed big rig snarls freeway traffic in the heart of Sacramento 2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 3:14 Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go The twin tunnels would take water from the Sacramento River and transport it under the Delta. See which islands and rivers they would cross. The twin tunnels would take water from the Sacramento River and transport it under the Delta. See which islands and rivers they would cross. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

