Plan to pump more water from the Delta gets approved

Why Delta pumping to south state has been limited April 2015: For the first time in years, Northern California’s rivers are roaring and its reservoirs are filled almost to the brim. So why isn't more water being pumped to Southern California? The answer involves the ravaged status of three key fish species. April 2015: For the first time in years, Northern California’s rivers are roaring and its reservoirs are filled almost to the brim. So why isn't more water being pumped to Southern California? The answer involves the ravaged status of three key fish species. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

