Audit of Delta tunnels faults state for lack of economic analysis, hiring of unqualified contractor

California’s state auditor criticized planners of the Delta tunnels Thursday for paying millions of dollars to an unqualified consultant and not completing a cost-benefit analysis of the $17.1 billion project.

In a 97-page report, State Auditor Elaine Howle said the California Department of Water Resources broke state law in 2009, during the early stages of the tunnels planning, by hiring a Sacramento company called Hallmark Group to oversee a portion of the planning process. The report said Hallmark “does not appear to possess the technical credentials or experience on relevant projects.”

Hallmark’s president, Charles “Chuck” Gardner Jr., wasn’t immediately available for comment. A biography he submitted to the state says he’s an economist by trade who has more than three decades of experience in program management, organizational leadership, and strategic planning. On his website he describes himself as a “project-turnaround specialist,” whose accomplishments include overseeing the development of the UC Merced campus project in the early 2000s.

The audit says that as of July, Gardner’s firm had been awarded $13.8 million to work on the tunnels project, known officially as California WaterFix.

Gardner’s firm was hired to run the “conservation and conveyance” portion of the project. In a written response to the audit, DWR said it hired Hallmark based on a recommendation from officials at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, one of the leading advocates for the tunnels project.

The audit said DWR should have used the state’s competitive-bid process or demonstrated that Hallmark was as qualified as the firm it replaced.

Particularly damning were emails from at least one unidentified DWR whistleblower that raised concerns about how the DWR allows contractors to hire subcontractors who may not quantified to the do the job.

“No pesky (request for qualifications), no (statement of qualifications) no review, no silly determining if the new folks are actually the most qualified, no allowing other firms to apply for the work, no following the code,” one email said. “The practice has become so prevalent, we’re actually starting to address it in our additional payment provisions where we allow a higher markup on (subcontractors) we direct the contractor to add. This looks surprisingly like a bribe to keep them quiet.”

Howle’s audit also called the lack of an economic analysis of the tunnels project a shortcoming that must be rectified. Although the Department of Water Resources released a draft economic analysis last year, Howle’s audit said a final analysis “is critical in determining whether water contractors are willing and able to pay for the construction” of the tunnels.

In a written response to Howle’s report, DWR said an economic analysis isn’t needed until it’s clear which south-of-Delta agencies will commit to the project. A DWR consultant “has already provided a wide range of financing options to water contractor governing boards as tools to enable each contractor to determine what financing option would best work for them,” DWR said in its response. “To date, we have received no requests for additional information.”

Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla of Restore the Delta, an anti-tunnels group, said the audit shows that the state is following a “completely backwards” process of trying to persuade water customers to pay for the tunnels before even finishing its financial analysis of the project.

“It just shows how much they're trying to hide from the public to justify the project,” she said.

Howle’s audit also noted that the cost of planning the tunnels has jumped to $280 million “because of the scale and unanticipated complexity of the project.” But the report added that no state taxpayer funds have been used in the planning phase of the program.

“The Department has already taken action based on the auditor’s feedback and will take their recommendations under advisement as it moves forward with WaterFix,” said Erin Mellon, a DWR spokeswoman.

By contrast, a federal audit said the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation provided an improper $50 million subsidy to federal contractors who help them pay for the cost of planning the project.

The subsidy ran counter to an assertion by Gov. Jerry Brown's administration that no taxpayer funds would be used for the tunnels.

Tunnels opponents weren’t impressed by the finding that the state hadn’t spent taxpayer money on the tunnels. “DWR is also claiming victory that they didn’t misuse general fund money, my answer to that is ‘No, you just misused federal funds,’” Barrigan-Parrilla said.

Howle’s audit was released as the project, designed to improve water deliveries to south-of-Delta water agencies while improving the estuary’s eco-system, enters a make-or-break phase.

The giant Westlands Water District, serving farmers in Fresno and Kings counties, last month voted against participating in the project, leaving a multibillion-dollar funding gap. Trying to keep the project alive, Metropolitan is expected to commit to a share of the project when its board votes next Tuesday.