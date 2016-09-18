More late-summer heat: Just how hot will it get on Sunday?

Anybody hoping we had seen the last of this year’s summer scorchers will be disappointed Sunday, as highs near the triple digit mark.
The heat wave isn’t expected to last long – more seasonal temperatures will be back by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are expected to be around 99 degrees Sunday and Monday. As hot as it seems, it probably won’t break the Sept. 18 record of 104 for downtown Sacramento.
“We have a ridge of high pressure over us,” said NWS Meteorologist Courtney Obergfell. “The heat will be building up.”
But the weather system will move through by midweek, with an expected high of 88 on Tuesday, 83 on Wednesday and 81 on Thursday.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments