First 100-degree day in a month bakes Sacramento before mid-week cool down

The first 100-degree day in more than a month sizzled Sacramento on Sunday – and another hot day is expected today before a dramatic cool down later in the week.
The National Weather Service reported that the high on Sunday was a toasty 100 degrees. Sacramento had avoided a 100-degree day since Aug. 14 when the temperature hit 103.
But high pressure and the lack of a Delta breeze produced a very hot late summer afternoon on Sunday. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue Monday with the morning feeling rather still and warm.
Before the day is up, the mercury is expected to reach 100 degrees in Sacramento. Then, changes begin.
The NWS is predicting that a cold low pressure system centered over the northern portion of Vancouver Island will move deeper into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. The weather system will then continue south into Northern California on Wednesday.
The result, according to government weather forecasters, will be a 20-degree drop from today in daily maximum temperatures. Look for a high of 80 degrees on Wednesday and a positively delightful 74 degrees on Thursday in Sacramento.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
