Raindrops fall on final day of summer in Sacramento

A low pressure system brought sprinkles to Sacramento and other parts of Northern California Wednesday as temperatures cooled and the Delta breeze returned.
Droplets were falling before dawn across the valley as showers moved toward the Sierra Wednesday. The rain on the final of summer was welcome and hopefully a harbinger of a wet fall.
5:40 am Light showers/sprinkles moving across the valley towards Sierra. #cawx pic.twitter.com/gcw4dvVJKw— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2016
The high temperature on Wednesday in Sacramento is expected to be 80 degrees. Thursday is also expected to be sublime with a high of 76 degrees forecast.
Temperatures start to ratchet up on Friday before the weekend turns hot.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: A slight chance of sprinkles before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
