One more day of nearly 100 degrees before cooling trend for Sacramento

The Sacramento region is expected to have one more day of flirting with the 100-degree mark before temperatures dip.
The National Weather Service said that the maximum temperature on Monday reached 99 degrees in Sacramento. The weather on Tuesday is expected to be similarly hot: 98 degrees.
But the hot weather pattern is predicted to disappear starting tonight. The Delta breeze is forecast to pick up, trimming a half dozen degrees off the high temperature for Wednesday.
The weekend looks lovely with high temperatures in the 70s. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento area:
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
