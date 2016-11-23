Varying overnight rainfall totals as Sacramento skies clear for Thanksgiving

Showers that fell overnight are gone and Thanksgiving looks to be sunny in Sacramento.
While snow is expected to continue in the Sierra on Wednesday, the skies are forecast to be clear in the valley where a quick-hitting storm dampened Sacramento streets.
Overnight rainfall totals:
▪ Sacramento: 0.13
▪ Elk Grove: 0.08
▪ Sacramento Executive Airport: 0.14
▪ Rancho Cordova: 0.20
▪ Fair Oaks: 0.28
▪ Rio Linda: 0.20
▪ Orangevale: 0.28
▪ Roseville: 0.27
▪ Rocklin: 0.38
▪ Loomis: 0.36
▪ Lincoln: 0.30
▪ Auburn: 0.39
Moderate to sometimes heavy snow occurred in the Sierra Nevada overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Blue Canyon had picked up around three inches of new snow as of 4 a.m.
When the thousands of runners begin the annual Run for the Hungry Thanksgiving morning in Sacramento, the skies are expected to be blue. Temperatures are forecast to warm to near 60 degrees on Thursday.
As for the rest of the week, the latest prognostications call for the majority of rain to fall on Saturday. In the mountains, skiers could encounter significant snowfall accumulation during the holiday weekend, according to the weather service.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light north wind.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
