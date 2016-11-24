Chilly temperatures kick off Thanksgiving Day in Sacramento region

It’s foggy in parts of the Sacramento region this morning, so stay safe on the roads as you head out to Thanksgiving meals or a local turkey trot.
The Sacramento region will see patchy fog until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Visibility at Sacramento Executive Airport was down to a quarter-mile as of 6 a.m.
Those heading out to Run to Feed the Hungry or the region’s other races in Folsom, Elk Grove, Woodland or Roseville should bundle up. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s, cold enough to warrant hats, long sleeves and gloves.
At least it will remain dry through Thanksgiving Day for families heading out for hikes or touch football games. Rain isn’t expected until Friday night at the earliest.
Here’s the remainder of the forecast for the week ahead from the NWS:
Thanksgiving Day: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light south wind.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely before 10am, then showers likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments