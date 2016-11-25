Black Friday to stay dry in Sacramento, but are rains coming?

Sacramentans got a cool but dry Black Friday for their shopping activities, but rain is heading into the region this weekend.
The National Weather Service said the region can expect rain Saturday and Sunday, with the rains turning fairly heavy Saturday night. Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for motorists traveling to the Sierra Nevada.
Forecaster Mike Smith said the northern end of the Sacramento Valley was getting some rain Friday morning, but the precipitation wouldn’t hit Sacramento until some time Saturday. “By mid-day we should be getting some,” Smith said.
Smith said the rain was expected to start tailing off sometime Sunday.
Wintry weather was expected in the mountains. Rain was forecast for much of Saturday, with the precipitation turning to snow Saturday night. As much as 5 to 9 inches of new snow was forecast for the Sierra, plus another inch on Sunday.
Despite the precipitation, the forecast marked the continuation of what has been a comparatively dry month. After recording the fourth-wettest October on record, the region is seeing dry conditions again as California enters another year of drought.
So far this month Sacramento has had 0.76 inches of rain. The normal for November is 2.43 inches.
The extended forecast:
Friday: Patchy fog expected to lift before 10 a.m., giving way to party sunny skies and a high of 59. Cloudier in the evening, with the temperature dipping to a low of 44.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 and a 50 percent chance of rain. Anywhere between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain expected. Rain increasingly likely Saturday night, mainly after 10 p.m., with a low of around 43.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., giving way to party sunny skies with a high of 57. A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Sunday night, mainly after 10 p.m.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 but a 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments