Rain creeping toward Sacramento this week

Runners crossing the California International Marathon finish line Sunday morning will have sunny skies overhead.
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said there’s a chance we’ll need umbrellas on Tuesday, but the showers aren’t expected to be significant.
Wednesday will start out cold, potentially at the high end of freezing temperatures, he said, but it’ll be a short-lived cold snap. A system is expected to move in Wednesday night, which will warm up the area a little bit.
The Sacramento area could see anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain between Wednesday night and Friday, Baruffaldi said.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments