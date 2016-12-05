Near freezing temperatures overnight in Sacramento prior to ‘atmospheric river’

Temperatures are forecast to hover near freezing Tuesday morning as the coldest weather conditions of the season arrive in Northern California.
The low in Sacramento is expected to dip to 33 degrees in the early morning hours of Tuesday. It would be a good idea to cover delicate plants and citrus trees prior to sundown.
Later in the week, an atmospheric river is expected to bring a good shot of rain to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall could occur Thursday in Sacramento.
Some Sierra foothill locations could really get a drenching. The weather system will be warm, which will mean any snowfall will be only at the highest elevations.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Areas of frost after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light north northwest wind.
Tuesday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
