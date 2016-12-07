Rainfall forecast for Sacramento as storm systems line up in the Pacific

While the morning will begin clear and cold with temperatures around freezing, there’s a change brewing in the Pacific Ocean where several weather systems are lining up before moving into Northern California.
The first system is expected to arrive Wednesday evening in Sacramento. The cold air from today is expected to produce some snowfall to the lower elevations, perhaps into the foothills.
At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Orangevale was 31 degrees, 37 in Davis, 34 in Sacramento, 35 in Folsom Lake, 34 in Auburn and 32 in Antelope.
The forecast for Thursday calls for rain in the valley and most of the way up into the Sierra as the warm weather system streams into the north state. The next storm is forecast to arrive on Friday, followed by other potentially wetter storms next week, according to the NWS.
Any measurable rain tonight would be the first precipitation this month. Rainfall for the season stands at 5.74 inches, which is 141 percent of normal for the season to Dec. 7.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Temperature rising to around 46 by 4am. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 53. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 59. South southeast wind around 11 mph.
Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 56.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
