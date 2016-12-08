Modest rain totals in Sacramento region as first of series systems moves through

The first rainfall of the month came down overnight in the Sacramento region, delivering about a third of an inch of precipitation.
The rain did not come down hard, but it was fairly steady as the weak weather system moved through the valley and into the Sierra Nevada. Wet weather is expected over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. included: 0.34 of an inch in Sacramento, 0.28 in Elk Grove, 0.23 in Rancho Cordova, 0.43 at Sacramento International Airport, 0.28 in Rio Linda, 0.24 in Fair Oaks, 0.24 in Roseville, 0.24 in Rocklin, 0.24 in Lincoln and 0.23 in Auburn.
Snow levels were fairly low Thursday morning. However, snowfall levels are expected to rise as the day goes on to mountain pass levels with increasing temperatures.
Look for rain through Thursday and Friday before some clearing on the weekend. Another chance for rain is predicted for early next week.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Rain. High near 53. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
