Rain forecast for Saturday in Sacramento, but Sunday should be dry

The weekend should be half-wet, half dry in Sacramento.
The National Weather Service is predicting a system will bring continued wet weather to Sacramento on Saturday, but Sunday should be partly sunny.
So far this month, the city has received 0.66 of an inch of rain, 0.55 of the precipitation occurring on Thursday. The normal for the entire month of December is 3.48 inches.
The oncoming Saturday storm is expected to be warm, resulting in snow only at the higher levels of the Sierra. The storm door stays open with another weather system forecast to move into Northern California on Tuesday.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light west northwest wind.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy.
