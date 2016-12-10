Rain continues Saturday in Sacramento region

It’s going to be a rainy Saturday in the Sacramento region as a host of outdoor activities are planned, most notably the Santa parade this morning around the state Capitol.
The morning begins with showers and relatively warm temperatures for a December morning, greeting the day in the mid to upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain will diminish this evening, giving way to a dry but overcast Sunday.
Today’s rain will boost what’s already been a strong start to the season, with 6.63 inches collected since Oct. 1 at Sacramento Executive Airport, according to NWS. The total puts us at 171 percent of normal.
The early precipitation in Northern California has been enough to bring Folsom Lake to 100 percent of its historical storage average for the first time this season.
The forecast bodes well for families hoping to catch some holiday light displays tonight. But those heading out to the Santa Parade this morning should bring rain gear and umbrellas. The annual event begins at 10 a.m. at 14th and N streets in downtown Sacramento, heads west and winds around Capitol Park until it concludes near the Hyatt Regency Sacramento at 13th and L streets.
Parade organizers say the event will occur rain or shine.
Also on the outdoor schedule today: a series of volunteer events involving Sacramento Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg and City Council members to celebrate his Tuesday inauguration. Steinberg is expected to tour the city with supporters on a trolley.
A procession of law-enforcement vehicles will head through Roseville around 8:45 a.m. this morning with children for an annual holiday “Shop With a Cop” event, according to Roseville police.
And another march protesting Donald Trump’s presidential election is slated to begin at noon at Southside Park.
Here’s the seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Rain, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light north northwest wind.
Monday: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
