Sierra foothills are under a flood advisory and some ski resorts have closed for the day

Saturday’s storm has caused flooding in the foothills and forced the closure of ski areas and lifts in the Sierra.
Placer and El Dorado counties have seen several reports of roadway flooding so far today. That includes cars getting stuck on Latrobe Road in El Dorado Hills and mudslides with rocks in the middle of Salmon Falls Road near Skunk Hollow Bridge, according to the CHP dispatch log.
LIVE Traffic conditions in the Sacramento region
The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory until 4:45 p.m. for several Northern California counties, including Placer, El Dorado, Sierra and Nevada. NWS warns of rapidly rising waters, with an expectation that rivers, creeks and streams will begin receding this evening.
In the Sierra, winds and snow storms have been severe enough to force the closure of Sugar Bowl Resort and Royal Gorge near Donner Summit. Sugar Bowl announced shortly before 1 p.m., “Due to extreme weather, lifts will be closed until tomorrow.”
The Reno Gazette-Journal reported this afternoon that a skier got caught in an avalanche at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe in Nevada. The skier was on a closed run, the newspaper reported.
Heavenly announced at 11 a.m. that its gondola and all lifts except for Stagecoach Express would close for the day because of winds. Earlier today, Heavenly reported winds of up to 60 mph at the top of the gondola. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows closed the Upper Mountain today due to heavy snow overnight and windy conditions.
As of 1:20 p.m., chains are required on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers except for four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires. Interstate 80 does not have chain controls.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments