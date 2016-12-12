Rainy week ahead for Sacramento especially on Thursday

After a dry Monday, the National Weather Service is predicting a wet week with Thursday looking to be a big producer of rain and snow in Northern California.
More precipitation is on the way along atmospheric rivers Tuesday through Thursday. A flood watch has been issued so be careful late in the week when confronted by flooded roadways.
Will the wet start to the rainy season put dent in California’s drought?
Rain is likely to begin about mid-day Tuesday in Sacramento and showers are expected to continue through Wednesday. The storm system is expected to produce moisture mostly to the north of Sacramento.
The bigger rain event is lurking in the Pacific Ocean and scheduled for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. It appears that the Thursday rainstorm could last for a 12-18-hour period with moderate to heavy precipitation in many areas, according to forecasters.
Sacramento could see up to three inches of rainfall on this week, according to the NWS.
In addition, snow should fall at lower elevations on Thursday. And, potentially, there could be several feet of snowfall at the higher elevations.
Since the rainy season started Oct. 1, Sacramento has received 6.98 inches of rain, which is 151 percent of normal. Total rainfall so far this month: 1.24 inches.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
