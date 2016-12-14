Expect drenching on Thursday followed by two mornings of freezing temps in Sacramento

Things are going to change weather-wise in Sacramento starting Thursday with a wind-blown drenching, which will be followed by a big chill.
The National Weather Service is calling for more than an 1.5 inches of rain in Sacramento on Thursday. Along with the heavy rainfall, forecasters say winds will be strong, gusting to near 40 mph in the region.
The Pacific storm will cause streams to rise and could produce some slipping of mud on Sierra hillsides scarred by wildfire. Wind gusts are likely to down a few trees, given that some still are heavy with leaves.
The quick-hitting storm vacates the area on Friday, providing a day of mostly sunny skies. But don’t let down your guard because the mornings are expected to be dry and cold, conditions that could endanger frost-sensitive citrus.
The NWS is forecasting a Friday morning low at freezing -- and even colder temperatures on Saturday in Sacramento. By early Friday, snow levels could drop to the 2,000-to-4,000 feet elevation in the Sierra Nevada, according to the NWS.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 57. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
