Flood warning issued for Truckee River; water releases, storm to boost area flows

The timing of increased water releases from Folsom Lake has been moved up and is expected to reach 15,000 cubic feet per second by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The release will cause the American River to run higher and faster than normal.
Due to rising river levels, Sacramento County officials announced that Discovery Park, along with the Howe Avenue access point and miles 0 to 3 on the American River Parkway bike trail, are closed through Monday morning.
Sacramento city and county departments, along with other agencies, have been working to notify people along the river about the potential for rising water. Because of the changing nature of the river, officials advise people to use caution around area waterways and to stay on high ground.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood warning for the Truckee River near Truckee, affecting Nevada and Placer counties.
An atmospheric river will produce a period of intense rain on saturated soils with snow levels near or above 8,000 feet on Thursday. The Weather Service warns that significant runoff through creeks and streams is likely to cause the Truckee River near Truckee to exceed flood stage by early Thursday.
